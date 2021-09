After retiring from professional hockey at the young age of 31 in early August, former goaltender Anders Nilsson is talking about what led to his issues on the ice. In an interview in his home country of Sweden, Nilsson explained that he suffered two concussions, one as a result of a collision with a member of the Vegas Golden Knights in October of 2019, and then another after taking a puck to the top part of his mask in December of the same year. Nilsson says the first one took some time to diagnose.

