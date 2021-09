A deputy governor of the Bank of England has said that while recent price hikes caused by high demand and supply chain issues will likely fade away, recent wage changes might stick around longer.Ben Broadbent the deputy governor for monetary policy, said that supply bottlenecks and a high demand had pushed up prices in recent months, leading to rises in inflation.Wages have also been seen to grow – by 8.8% according to the most recent Office for National Statistics (ONS) data.“When it comes to that overall imbalance or shift in demand from services to goods, or indeed the bottlenecks...

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO