NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans ended on Monday. The $300 federal supplement expired. For many who can’t find work, it’s a big blow. But as CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported, it could be good news for many small businesses experiencing a staffing shortage. READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will Another Relief Payment Go Out In 2021? Recent college graduate Georgia Fewell is new to the restaurant industry, with just two months on the job. “Well, I think after the pandemic we were all feeling pretty lonely. And one of the things I wanted to get back involved in was the people,” Fewell...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO