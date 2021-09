DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The search is on for a Daytona Beach-area man who went missing during a dive about 30 miles offshore on Sept. 3. The U.S. Coast Guard says Jim Evans set out to explore what's below the water's surface but hasn't come back up since. At least not in the more than 2,350 square nautical miles rescue crews have scanned night and day since he was reported missing.