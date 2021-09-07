WVU Releases Depth Chart vs LIU
On Monday night, the West Virginia University Athletics Communications Department released the depth chart ahead of the home opener versus Long Island University. As expected, there were no changes following the season opening loss to the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday.
However, practice during the week will dictate the final depth chart on game day.
OFFENSE
QB: Jarret Doege, Garrett Greene
RB: Leddie Brown, Tony Mathis, Justin Johnson Jr.
WR (X): Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Kaden Prather
WR (Z): Sean Ryan OR Isaiah Esdale, Sam Brown
WR (SL): Winston Wright Jr., Reese Smith
WR (H): Sam James, Graeson Malashevich
TE: Mike O'Laughlin, T.J. Banks
Left Tackle: Brandon Yates, Ja'Quay Hubbard
Left Guard: James Gmiter, Nick Malone
Center: Zach Frazier, Jordan White
Right Guard: Doug Nester, John Hughes
Right Tackle: Parker Moorer OR Wyatt Milum
DEFENSE
DE: Taijh Alston, Sean Martin, Taurus Simmons
DT: Dante Stills, Jordan Jefferson
DT: Akheem Mesidor, Jalen Thornton
BAN: VanDarius Cowan OR Jared Bartlett, Lanell Carr
MIKE: Josh Chandler-Semedo, Deshawn Stevens
WILL: Exree Loe, Lance Dixon
LCB: Nicktroy Fortune, Malachi Ruffin
RCB: Daryl Porter Jr., Jackie Matthews
FS: Alonzo Addae, Aubrey Burks
CAT: Sean Mahone, Kerry Martin Jr.
SPEAR: Scottie Young, Charles Woods
SPECIAL TEAMS:
K: Casey Legg, Tyler Sumpter
P: Tyler Sumpter
KO: Casey Legg
H: Graeson Malashevich
LS: J.P. Hadley OR Austin Brinkman
KR: Winston Wright Jr., Sam Brown
PR: Reese Smith, OR Winston Wright Jr., OR Isaiah Esdale
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly
Comments / 0