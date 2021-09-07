Broncos’ secondary has gone from weakness to strength in ’21

ENGLEWOOD — Listen to Joe Judge, and one might believe the Broncos are poised for their most successful season since winning Super Bowl 50 in 2015-16. Judge, in his second year as the Giants' head coach, only had good things to say about the Broncos Thursday in a conference call with the Denver media. He was especially fond of the Broncos' wide receiver corps, which he considers one of the best in the NFL due to their combination of "size and speed." Judge called the main group of four — Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler — "an arsenal ... that's very, very talented and very dangerous to play against."

