Over the summer, Avon has been asking residents to help drive the future of the town with its community survey. “(I’m) really excited about this, I think it’s going to be a great tool,” Town Manager Eric Heil said at a review of the survey at the April 27 Town Council meeting. “I think the fact that we were able to bring it in house and do it more affordably, more efficiently, more refined and sophisticated, I think is a huge step for Avon and its citizen engagement.”

