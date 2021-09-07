Duane Brown back at practice for Seahawks ahead of opener

Seattle Seahawks rumors and news today on Tre Flowers, Duane Brown, Cedric Ogbuehi going to injured reserve and Bobby Wagner’s injury is powered by Magic Spoon! Go to https://magicspoon.thld.co/Seahawks and save $5 off your first order! Seahawks rumors today include cornerback Tre Flowers starting at the right corner position after playing 11 games last season. Is that the best move for Seattle, given they also have Ahkello Witherspoon on the roster and just traded for Sidney Jones? Seattle Seahawks news also includes the expectation that Seahawks offensive tackle Duane Brown will be active for Week 1 after declining to participate in Seahawks practices up to this point due to his ongoing contract situation with the team.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO