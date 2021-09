LAS VEGAS – Caleb Plant is beyond pleased that renewed negotiations led to a deal for him to challenge Canelo Alvarez on November 6. The undefeated IBF super middleweight champion is equally enthused that he has been afforded more than enough time to prepare properly for the biggest fight of his career. The more negotiations for their proposed September 18 showdown became problematic last month, the less time Plant would’ve had to train if they had agreed to fight that night.

