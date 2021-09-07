Estrada, Gausman lead Giants past Rockies, 10-5

Coming off a series split with the Braves, the Rockies continue their homestand with a three game set against the NL West and MLB leading San Francisco Giants. The Giants have one of baseballs biggest surprises this year and are coming off a defeat of Walker Buehler and the Dodgers last night, a win that saw them move back into the division lead. Kevin Gausman (12-5, 2.52 ERA) takes the hill today for San Francisco, and has been arguably the biggest reason for their current success. The former Grandview High School ace was a first-time All-Star this year in his ninth season and is currently in the top 10 league wide in ERA, wins, and WAR for pitchers. Led by Gausman, and buoyed by resurgent years from the ageless pair of Brandon Crawford and Buster Posey, the Giants are a lock for the playoffs but are in for a tough battle with the Dodgers down the stretch if they want to avoid the Wild Card game. Needless to say, but this will be an important (and tough, considering the Rockies pedigree at Coors) series for the Giants.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO