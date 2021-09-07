CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Estrada, Gausman lead Giants past Rockies, 10-5

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 9 days ago

DENVER (AP) — Thairo Estrada hit two of San Francisco’s four home runs, Kevin Gausman pitched seven solid innings and the Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 10-5 to maintain their one-game lead in the NL West. Darin Ruf and Buster Posey also went deep to give San Francisco 206 home runs this season. Toronto also connected four times at Yankee Stadium to retain the major league lead with 210. Handed an 8-1 lead by the fifth, Gausman gave the Giants’ overworked bullpen a rest. He also singled and scored a run. It was the first time two Colorado-grown pitchers started against each other at Coors Field. Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland was tagged for seven runs and four homers in 4 1/3 innings.

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
KMPH.com

Estrada hits 3-run homer as Giants beat Brewers 5-1

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Thairo Estrada hit a three-run homer during San Francisco’s four-run eighth inning, and the Giants beat the Brewers 5-1 on Thursday to avoid a four-game sweep. A day after falling out of first place for the first time since May 30, the Giants (85-49) moved into...
MLB
NBC Sports

Giants need All-Star version of Gausman now more than ever

Kevin Gausman has seen September baseball with the Giants before. He started four games in September last year with a spot in the expanded playoffs on the line. Gausman had a 2.35 ERA in those four appearances, striking out 29 batters in 23 innings, and opponents hit just .159 against him. He even threw a perfect 1-2-3 ninth inning against the San Diego Padres on the final game of the season, but the Giants fell short and lost their third straight game to end the year and their playoff hopes.
MLB
numberfire.com

Thairo Estrada operating second base for Giants on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is batting eighth in Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Estrada will make his seventh appearance at the second base position this season after Wilmer Flores was shifted to third, Kris Bryant was moved to right field, and LaMonte Wade Jr. was rested. In...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darin Ruf
Person
Buster Posey
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
Thairo Estrada
Person
Kyle Freeland
giants365.com

Giants 12, Rockies 3: Giants smash 10 extra base hits in wallop

When the Giants started the game off with three doubles in a row, it turned out to be a sign of what was to come. The final line included one homer, two triples, and seven doubles as they piled up the extra hits and converted them to 11 runs in another beatdown on Tuesday night. The Giants were marksmen in dropping doubles in the gaps and down the lines.
MLB
numberfire.com

Giants' Thairo Estrada not in Sunday's lineup

San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Estrada will move to the bench on Sunday with Tommy La Stella starting at second base. La Stella will bat first versus right-hander Walker Buehler and the Dodgers. numberFire's models...
MLB
knbr.com

Giants slam 4 home runs in 10-5 win over Rockies

The Giants departed San Francisco Sunday night after completing a pivotal season series win over the Dodgers. They arrived in Denver in the wee hours of the night. Sunday’s finale was originally scheduled for an afternoon game, but got flexed to Sunday Night Baseball because of SF’s improbable season making the NL West race arguably the most compelling story in baseball.
MLB
Panhandle Post

Giants take series opener over Rockies 10-5

DENVER (AP) — Thairo Estrada hit two of San Francisco’s four home runs, Kevin Gausman pitched seven solid innings and the Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 10-5 to maintain their one-game lead in the NL West. Darin Ruf and Buster Posey also went deep to give San Francisco 206 home runs this season. Toronto also connected four times at Yankee Stadium to retain the major league lead with 210. Handed an 8-1 lead by the fifth, Gausman gave the Giants’ overworked bullpen a rest. He also singled and scored a run. It was the first time two Colorado-grown pitchers started against each other at Coors Field. Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland was tagged for seven runs and four homers in 4 1/3 innings.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Associated Press Denver#Ap
giants365.com

Giants hit four home runs as Gausman picks up bullpen in 10-5 win against Rockies

When pressed last week about the challenges presented by a scheduling quirk that required his club to play a Sunday evening game in San Francisco and a Monday day game in Denver, Giants manager Gabe Kapler expressed his frustration. Kapler detailed the difficulties of late-night travel followed by an early game, noted the stress already created by playing 16 consecutive off days and then finished his answer with a sobering reminder: "Nobody cares.
MLB
Purple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 138 thread: Kevin Gausman vs Kyle Freeland

Coming off a series split with the Braves, the Rockies continue their homestand with a three game set against the NL West and MLB leading San Francisco Giants. The Giants have one of baseballs biggest surprises this year and are coming off a defeat of Walker Buehler and the Dodgers last night, a win that saw them move back into the division lead. Kevin Gausman (12-5, 2.52 ERA) takes the hill today for San Francisco, and has been arguably the biggest reason for their current success. The former Grandview High School ace was a first-time All-Star this year in his ninth season and is currently in the top 10 league wide in ERA, wins, and WAR for pitchers. Led by Gausman, and buoyed by resurgent years from the ageless pair of Brandon Crawford and Buster Posey, the Giants are a lock for the playoffs but are in for a tough battle with the Dodgers down the stretch if they want to avoid the Wild Card game. Needless to say, but this will be an important (and tough, considering the Rockies pedigree at Coors) series for the Giants.
MLB
Purple Row

Giants 10, Rockies 5: Homers sink Rockies again

The Rockies dropped the series opener against the homer happy San Francisco Giants Monday afternoon. Kyle Freeland didn’t make it out of the fifth inning as the Giants showed why they are the cream of the MLB this year. Freeland stung by homers. It was déjà vu for the Rockies...
MLB
giants365.com

Estrada homers twice, Giants stay atop MLB with win over Rockies

Thairo Estrada hit two home runs, and four other Giants hitters had multi-hit efforts in San Francisco's 10-5 win over the Colorado Rockies Monday afternoon. Darin Ruf and Buster Posey also hit homers for the Giants (88-50), who retain Major League Baseball's best record. Kevin Gausman earned his 13th win of the season, allowing three earned runs and striking out nine in seven innings.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
knbr.com

In 10-5 win over Rockies, Giants avoided catastrophe

Two plays during Monday afternoon’s commanding victory in Coors Field resulted in outs, but they could’ve hurt the Giants much more if they panned out slightly differently. Both involved Darin Ruf trying to handle infield pop-flies. They also included San Francisco’s franchise cornerstones, Buster Posey and Brandon Crawford. In one,...
MLB
ESPN

Blackmon, Cron power Rockies past NL East-leading Braves 7-6

DENVER -- — Charlie Blackmon homered for the third straight game, Raimel Tapia had a go-ahead sacrifice fly and the Colorado Rockies hung on to beat the Atlanta Braves 7-6 Saturday night. C.J. Cron also homered for the Rockies. Ozzie Albies homered for the second time in as many games...
MLB
Denver Post

Rockies’ Jon Gray goes on injured list with forearm tightness

As it turns out, Jon Gray’s forearm injury has not healed completely. The Rockies placed the right-handed starter on the 10-day injured list Wednesday because of lingering tightness in his forearm. He was scheduled to start Thursday’s game against Atlanta at Coors Field. Chi Chi Gonzalez will take Gray’s spot...
MLB
giants365.com

Wade Jr, Longoria help Giants rally past Rockies 7-4

Joe Ryan carried a perfect game into the seventh inning of his second big league appearance, leading Minnesota to the victory. Ryan (1-1), who was acquired in a July trade with Tampa Bay for slugger Nelson Cruz, retired his first 19 batters before Amed Rosario lined a single through the left side of the infield with one out in the seventh. Caleb Thielbar worked a perfect eighth and Tyler Duffey finished the one-hitter for his third save.
MLB
The Tribune

Rockies’ Kyle Freeland struggles as Giants romp behind Kevin Gausman

The pride of Grandview High School bested the pride of Thomas Jefferson on Monday afternoon at Coors Field. It wasn’t close. In a rare matchup of Colorado native starters, Grandview’s Kevin Gausman pitched San Francisco to an easy 10-5 victory over Kyle Freeland’s Rockies. Gausman was on point, Freeland was anything but.
MLB
NBC Bay Area

Giants Observations: Steven Duggar Leads 12-3 Win Over Rockies

What we learned as Giants earn second straight blowout win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Steven Duggar's RBI triple off Dodgers starter Walker Buehler on Sunday seemed to usher a wave of confidence into the Giants' dugout. He had two more triples in Tuesday's 12-3 win over the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, through which the team's confidence only continued to grow.
MLB
southernillinoisnow.com

Giants rally to beat Rockies, stretch division lead

UNDATED (AP) — The San Francisco Giants have increased their lead in the NL West to two games over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Giants are 40 games over .500 after putting together a four-run ninth in a 7-4 victory at Colorado. The Rockies led 4-3 until Lamonte Wade Jr. lined a two-run single and scored on Evan Longoria’s two-run double.
MLB
theScore

Giants rally past Rockies to become 1st team with 90 wins

DENVER (AP) — LaMonte Wade Jr. and Evan Longoria each had two RBIs during a four-run rally in the ninth inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 7-4 on Wednesday. The streaking Giants (90-50) won their fourth straight and became the first team in the majors to...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy