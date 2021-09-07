Dominick F. DiBernardi – Dunlevy

Dominick F. DiBernardi, 98, of Dunlevy, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Monongahela Valley Hospital. He was born on Jan. 21, 1923, in Ellsworth, the son of Pasquale and Rosaria DiNatale DiBernardi. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his wife, Clara A. DiBernardi; sister, Ann M. Gedeon; and an infant brother. Dominick is survived by a son, Lewis DiBernardi of Dunlevy; a daughter, Rose Marie (Gerald) Govi of Yukon; three very special grandsons, Jared M. Govi, Justin E. (Renee) Govi and Jordan M. (Leah) Govi; four great-grandchildren, whom he cherished, Colton N. Govi, Madysen Grace, Waylon Michael and Wyatt Joseph Govi; a very special friend and loving companion of 23 years, Betty Falsetti of Canonsburg; niece, Dorianne Sharp of Virginia Beach, Va.; and several nephews and cousins. Dominick was an Army veteran of World War II, having served in a medical unit in the South Pacific. He worked for Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel for 42 years. He was an outstanding soccer player for the Dunlevy Redbirds, having played into his early 40s. Hunting with his son and grandsons was a passion for him. We honor Dominick by remembering him as an amazing person who played a unique and special role in all our lives. He was living proof of how fine a person can be — a genuine individual with a rare friendliness, contagious smile and a huge heart. He always had time to listen and quick to offer help when needed. Dominick was completely dedicated to his family and will be sorely missed by all who loved him dearly. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at CARL J. SPALLINO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION, 819 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi, Joseph A. Lopez, funeral director. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at St. Andrew the Apostle Parish, 624 Washington Ave., Charleroi, with interment following at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.spallinofuneralhome.com.