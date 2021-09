The Red Sox entered this evening trailing the Tampa Bay Rays by 9.0 games in the American League East. After dropping the first two games of a four-game set, the Red Sox looked to salvage a split against Shane McClanahan and the Rays. On paper, Tampa Bay probably should have won this game tonight, but thankfully wins aren’t built on paper, and the Red Sox were able to snag a win thanks to some strong pitching and quite a few clutch singles.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO