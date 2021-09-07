Tonka tennis team clips Edina to hold No. 1 ranking

No. 1-ranked Minnetonka came to the Steve Paulsen Tennis Courts in Edina Sept. 2 and handed the Edina Hornets their first loss of the season, 5-2. The Skippers are one of the most dominant teams the state has seen in recent years and supplanted Edina at the top of the state rankings last season. Since there was no State Class AA Tournament in 2020, Edina still reigns as defending state champion, based on its title in 2019.