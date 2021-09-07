CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison, ID

Man charged with DUI after crashing boat 150-feet off shore at night

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISON, Idaho-- On Sunday around 9:20pm multiple agencies responded to reports of a high speed boat crash near the area of Coeur d'Alene River and Coeur d'Alene Lake. A witness reported seeing a boat traveling at high speeds in the dark and then hearing it crash through the slough. After a thorough search by law enforcement and medical agencies, deputies located the boat wreckage roughly 150-feet from the Lake.

