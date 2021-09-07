CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Rep. Kevin McCabe: Disaster declarations — the cure that’s worse than the ailment

By GUEST CONTRIBUTOR
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e8osV_0boKmwDG00

After celebrating fleecing Alaskans of their Permanent Fund dividends yet again, the House Democrat Coalition and its allies began the drumbeat designed to pivot away from the damage they just inflicted upon Alaskans.

Now, the only thing that matters to them is the number of COVID-19 cases.

House leadership wants Alaskans forcibly masked, they want vaccinations, they want decreased capacities, and they want you to shutter your business and stay home.

I ran for office during the original disaster declaration and every single constituent I talked to wanted it to end. They believed, as do I, that the cost to our economy and the loss of jobs, businesses, freedom, and liberty were not worth the limited positive effect such a declaration had. Every single person told me that the government’s cure was, in aggregate, worse than the disease.

As President Ronald Reagan said, “Government is not the solution to the problem, Government IS the problem.” Alaska cannot afford another shut down or even decreased business capacity at a time they are fighting to recover from previous Declarations and facing yet another fleecing of their annual PFD checks. Covid-19 is big business with lots of dollars being made on the backs, and the psyche, of Alaskans.

In response to the constant drone from the House Democrat Majority, Gov. Mike Dunleavy quickly moved to make the tools, already in the legislative process, available on the call to special session by adding HB83/SB67 to that call.

These bills are exactly what our hospitals and special healthcare systems are asking for; Acts relating to licensure of nursing professionals and relating to telemedicine and telehealth, healthcare capacity and workforce improvements that will accelerate the State’s ongoing response to Covid-19. These bills need to be heard and moved out of committee immediately if not sooner.

In 2020, when the Legislature needed to get out of Juneau quickly due to Covid-19, they worked fast and furious. They were out of Juneau in 84 days. The House Democrat Coalition needs to get back to Juneau, hold hearings on the bills outlined above and move them through committee and over to the Senate so we can pass them in the most expeditious manner possible. These are the tools that will help our medical community, not a Declaration by the Governor who has stated many times that he does not need a disaster declaration.

Keep in mind that this issue is “so important” to our colleagues that the ink wasn’t even dry on their press releases calling for action to fight Covid before they were on planes home to their districts to enjoy the holiday weekend; they couldn’t even allow a minority member enough time to clarify his one question of the hearing so they could adjourn.

I’m angry. And every, single Alaskan has the right to be angry.

Those in power in the House are assuming the average Alaskan is too ignorant to see the game being played. The House Democrat Coalition took Alaskans PFDs down to the studs – then openly politicized our state’s response to the virus – for their own benefit.

Granted, this game has a sympathetic ear with the media, which ran breathtaking opinion pieces from House Democrats as well as officials from former Governor Bill Walker’s administration, without disclosing their role in the recent recall campaign against Governor Dunleavy.

If the folks in Big Lake, who sent me down here, ask me what’s going on, I’ve got one answer: dirty politics. It’s time for those in House Leadership to get a rag and do some cleaning. I’m here to help with that and that is why I will continue to write #thetruthmatters articles.

Rep. Kevin McCabe represents House District 8, Big Lake.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

A Guide to Larry Elder, the Right-Wing Extremist Who Could Be the Next Governor of California

After a circus of a summer spent hearing appeals from a motley crew of gubernatorial candidates, Californians will decide on Tuesday whether to recall Gavin Newsom. If they do, the man who replaces him will probably be Larry Elder, a libertarian radio host who rose to the top of a crowded field of small-time Republicans, including a guy who has been touring the state with a live Kodiak bear (we weren’t kidding about the circus). The problem with the 69-year-old Elder is that he’s no better equipped to run a state of 40 million than the man-bear duo, and more dangerous...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mid-Hudson News Network

Federal reps urge FEMA to approve NY request for major disaster declaration in wake of IDA

WASHINGTON – Governor Kathy Hochul has requested a federal emergency declaration for 14 counties following the widespread damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. Among those counties are Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester. That request has the support of U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand,...
ENVIRONMENT
audacy.com

Gov. Wolf's disaster declaration approved by President Biden

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) The damage left in the wake of Hurricane Ida in the state of Pennsylvania has been immense; Multiple tornadoes were reported, along with flooding, and heavy storms. On Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf sent a request to President Joe Biden declaring a major disaster.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
truthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Awful new revelations about Trump and Jan. 6 show Mike Pence is no hero

Ever since Mike Pence announced on Jan. 6 that he lacked power to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election in Congress, it’s been widely suggested that the vice president was one of the few heroes in this ugly tale. But new revelations in the forthcoming book by Post reporters...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
MSNBC

New reporting casts Pence's Jan. 6 actions in an unflattering light

Eight months after the events of Jan. 6, former Vice President Mike Pence is generally seen as one of the key figures who did the right thing when it mattered. Despite intense political pressure, from Donald Trump and others, the Republican fulfilled his legal obligations and helped certify the results of the 2020 presidential election after the insurrectionist riot that put him in serious danger.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ailment#Legislature#Alaskans#House#Hb83 Sb67#State#Senate#Covid#Democrats
POLITICO

What Trump stole from the California recall

CALIFORNIA SPLIT — Remember this moment, because it might be a point of no return. The aftermath of today’s California recall vote appears likely to herald the arrival of a new stage of election trutherism, in which large numbers of voters — and candidates — insist ordinary elections are rife with fraud and refuse to acknowledge the legitimacy of the outcome.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reason.com

Biden's Vaccine Mandate Is the Latest Sign of the Presidency Becoming a Monarchy

President Joe Biden's national vaccine mandate sparked a lot of debate and set political seismometers jumping even more frantically than usual. Most commentary has focused on two issues: Is forcing people to take vaccines a good idea, and will the courts sign off on the government's authority to do so? Those are great discussions to have, though anything involving "forcing people" should be a non-starter by default. But another important question is raised by the president's gambit to displace the Afghanistan fiasco from the headlines: How, in the United States, can one guy just impose his preferred policies, whether they're good, bad, or indifferent?
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
HuffingtonPost

Biden Court Pick Won't Say If Brett Kavanaugh Is ‘Morally Bankrupt’

One of President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees wouldn’t say Tuesday whether she thinks Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is “intellectually and morally bankrupt,” a characterization she endorsed in 2018 and wouldn’t disavow in her Senate confirmation hearing. Jennifer Sung, Biden’s pick for a lifetime seat on the U.S. Court of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Boston Globe

Will the GOP dump Trump?

For those who pay more than lip service to democracy, and thus realize both its value and fragility, one barometric question this year has been whether the Republican Party will come to its senses regarding Donald Trump and Trumpism. Over the last half-decade, it was disquieting to watch as one...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy