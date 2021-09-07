Eddie Jackson: ‘I hold myself to a higher standard’ after down 2020
The last time the Bears played at the Rams, in Week 7 last year, safety Eddie Jackson picked up a Robert Woods fumble and ran it in for an 8-yard touchdown. A flag was on the SoFi Stadium turf when he crossed the end zone line. Of course it was — Jackson had two defensive touchdowns come back earlier last season because of Bears penalties. He’s had three defensive touchdowns wiped out by flags in his four-year career — a number, he’ll quickly point out, that leads all NFL players.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0