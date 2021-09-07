CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Jonathan Isaac be healthy, ready Magic opening night? "We'll see"

By Kurt Helin
NBC Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrlando is rebuilding and just drafted Jalen Suggs will be at the heart of that effort with players such as Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony, RJ Hampton, and others playing roles. Then there is Jonathan Issac. The power forward and defensive force seemed poised to, if not break out, at least take a step forward on the offensive end two seasons ago and cement his role as a franchise superstar to rebuild around, averaging 11.9 points per game, grabbing 6.8 rebounds per game. Then he tore his ACL in the bubble, a huge setback, and missed all of last season recovering.

