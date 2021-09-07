One dead, another injured in rollover crash north of Helena

A woman died and a teenage girl was injured Monday when the vehicle they were in began sliding on a gravel road north of Helena before rolling several times, authorities said. The 2003 Chevrolet Suburban was southbound on Diamond Springs Drive, east of Cabin Road, and going around an S-curve when it began to slide, the Montana Highway Patrol reported. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle ran off the roadway to the left and then rolled several times.