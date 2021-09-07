CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Helena, MT

One dead, another injured in rollover crash north of Helena

By INDEPENDENT RECORD
Missoulian
 9 days ago

A woman died and a teenage girl was injured Monday when the vehicle they were in began sliding on a gravel road north of Helena before rolling several times, authorities said. The 2003 Chevrolet Suburban was southbound on Diamond Springs Drive, east of Cabin Road, and going around an S-curve when it began to slide, the Montana Highway Patrol reported. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle ran off the roadway to the left and then rolled several times.

missoulian.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Traffic
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Helena, MT
Crime & Safety
Montana State
Montana Accidents
State
Montana State
City
Helena, MT
Helena, MT
Accidents
City
Belt, MT
Helena, MT
Traffic
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Accident#Mhp

Comments / 0

Community Policy