Communities receive grant to help residents enroll in health insurance
NEK-CAP, Inc. (Northeast Kansas Community Action Program) was recently selected as one of ten community organizations throughout Kansas to receive funding to assist individuals enroll in Marketplace insurance, Medicaid and CHIP. This was made possible through a federal grant Thrive Allen County received from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to help underserved populations find affordable health insurance coverage with the assistance of Navigators. The grant is expected to provide $2.9 million over a three-year period.www.sabethaherald.com
