NBA

Michael Jordan Never Watched an NBA Game Before Making His Bulls Debut and It Allowed Him to Create His Own Identity: ‘I Played Like It Was Something I Had Never Experienced Before, That Was a Great Way to Enter Into the Whole Situation’

By Ashish Mathur
 9 days ago
Michael Jordan was born in Brooklyn, New York, but he was raised in Wilmington, North Carolina. As a kid, the Chicago Bulls legend watched baseball, NASCAR, and college basketball, the three sports that came on the local channels in North Carolina. It may surprise many, but Jordan never watched an...

