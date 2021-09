BOZEMAN — Brent Vigen is wary of the drop-off his team could face. Montana State was a few plays away from defeating Wyoming last weekend, but instead, the Bobcats fell 19-16 to their FBS opponent. No. 11-ranked MSU (0-1) will take on its first FCS foe in Drake (1-0) for the team’s home-opening Gold Rush game at 6 p.m. Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.