Drought starting to gain a toehold in area

After a delightfully mild start to summer, the run of hot, dry weather finishing it off may push Northwestern Oklahoma back into drought, according to State Climatologist Gary McManus.

"There was very little in the way of severe weather during the month, just a smattering of hail and high wind reports scattered about the state," McManus said. "A hazard of another kind managed to flourish in the arid conditions, however, with drought once again gaining a toehold across parts of Northwestern Oklahoma."

According to McManus, the USDA indicated 43 percent of the state's topsoil was considered short to very short of moisture by the end of the August.

"Reports of withered crops and depleted ponds began to multiply in areas plagued by the extended dry weather," McManus said. "Some areas had gone nearly 2 months without a single day with at least a quarter-inch of rainfall."

Freedom had 2.7 inches of below normal precipitation in August, according to McManus.

"The climatological summer, June 1 through Aug. 31, was 0.09 inches below normal statewide with an average of 10.6 inches, the 44th wettest such period on record," McManus explained. "Significant dryness was evident across northern Oklahoma during summer with deficits of 3 to 6 inches common from the western Panhandle through north central regions."

Buffalo's summer total of 3 inches was 6.1 inches below normal, according to McManus.

"Some areas of the state were significantly warmer than others," McManus said. "The Panhandle was 1.2 degrees above normal for the month."

According to McManus, the month's highest temperature reading of 106 degrees occurred at Beaver and Hooker on the 24th and again at Alva on the 25th.

"The lowest actual air temperature reading was 52 degrees from Kenton on Aug. 5," McManus said. "The highest temperature of the summer was 107 degrees, reported at both Eva and Goodwell on June 23, and the lowest was Boise City's 47 degrees back on June 2."

The year remained solidly on the cool side at approximately 61 degrees average across the state, according to McManus.

"Drought increased from just over 1 percent of the state at the end of July to nearly 5 percent to end August," McManus said. "The latest outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center show equal chances for above, below, and near normal precipitation and temperature values across the entire state for September."

Despite the lack of a clear signal, the threat of more hot, dry weather in early September brings concerns for more drought development, according to McManus.

"CPC's September Drought Outlook deems drought development likely through much of the Panhandle into southwest Oklahoma, and northwestern down through east central Oklahoma," McManus said. "A larger area of existing drought in the northwest is expected to persist through the month.