An elaborate plan to use drones to smuggle contraband into the federal correctional facility at Fort Dix has landed a New Jersey man behind bars for the next 43 months. 30-year-old Jason "Juice" Arteaga-Loayza of Jersey City, who was a former inmate at Fort Dix, was sentenced on Tuesday after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, one count of possession of heroin and fentanyl with the intent to distribute, and to violating his supervised release, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig.

FORT DIX, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO