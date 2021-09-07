What Movies and TV Get Wrong about Being a Nurse

There are a few things to note about the Valdemar TV series that’s supposedly upcoming. For one thing, it’s too early to know who’s going to be cast and when it will begin production and then be released. The second is that it will focus on something that isn’t typically seen in a fantasy world, an openly gay lead character since the author who started this story decades ago decided to focus on the LGBTQ+ aspect within this fantasy world before the aforementioned community really started to make their way into the open as they’ve done for a while now. That could make things very interesting, to say the least since one has to admit that this hasn’t really happened that often, if at all since there are always rumors that one character or another is part of the LGBTQ+ community even when they weren’t written that way. Perspective is a hell of a thing really, especially when one has to force certain ideas to fit their own. But a lead character that is gay will be kind of interesting as it will open up a lot of ideas that some will embrace and others will likely ignore.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO