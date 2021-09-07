After Going For A Ride In The Kimera EVO37, You Might Want To You Sell Your Home For One
The Kimera EVO37 recently arrived on British shores and YouTuber TheTFJJ had the opportunity to ride shotgun in the retro-inspired sports car. Like the original Lancia 037, the Kimera EVO37 is powered by a 2.1-liter four-cylinder engine. Providing this four-cylinder mill with some added fire is both a supercharger and a turbocharger, allowing it to churn out 500 hp and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque. Drive is sent to the rear wheels via a manual transmission.www.carscoops.com
