CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Transcripts of Saints Coach Sean Payton, players from Monday, Sept. 6

By New Orleans Saints
neworleanssaints.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan you talk about how the first day went today with the base of operations being at TCU?. "Today was the first day. So it gives you look, it gives you a chance to really kind of organize what the long term itinerary is going to be, once you actually do it, logistics leaving here arriving there being dressed on the field, lifting weights afterwards (and) getting back. So just a couple of things. A slight alterations relative to putting it on paper, but everything went smooth."

www.neworleanssaints.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Sean Payton Reacts To Saints Releasing Veteran RB Latavius Murray

On Tuesday, the New Orleans Saints released running back Latavius Murray. The timing of this move wasn’t ideal for Murray, but it became very evident that his role on the team was diminishing. Last season, Murray had 656 rushing yards, 176 receiving yards and five total touchdowns. While those are...
NFL
The Spun

Look: RG3’s Tweet About Jameis Winston Is Going Viral

Jameis Winston is the talk of the NFL world in Week 1. The New Orleans Saints dominated the Green Bay Packers to open the regular season. The Saints topped the Packers, 38-3, in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon – the game was relocated due to the effects of Hurricane Ida. Winston...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Zeise is Right: Uninterested Aaron Rodgers should be replaced by Jordan Love

Welcome to the first edition of Zeise is Right, a weekly wrap of the NFL weekend that will combine some quick thoughts and observations with a healthy dose of sarcasm and humor. This is a semi-serious NFL notes column for serious fans that I hope will generate comments and discussion down below. I look forward to interacting with you all and (maybe) even defending my opinions. I hope you enjoy and stop by every week!
NFL
NOLA.com

Saints' Sean Payton: Tony Jones 'battled and earned that No. 2 spot'

FORT WORTH, Texas — A few weeks back, prior to the second preseason game, New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton told the ESPN broadcast crew in production meetings that if the season started then, Tony Jones would probably be his No. 2 running back. That feeling turned into reality Tuesday,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Aaron Rodgers
crescentcitysports.com

Sean Payton’s record suggests Saints won’t have significant drop-off

METAIRIE – The New Orleans Saints have been a different football organization since Sean Payton arrived. They played 39 seasons before he arrived, had seven winning records and went to the playoffs five times. They won one playoff game. This is the 16th season since Payton became the Saints head...
NFL
WTOP

2021 NFC South Preview

Bucs 16-1 To say Tampa Bay is the team to beat is an understatement. The Buccaneers enjoy unprecedented continuity, becoming the first defending champion since the 1977 Raiders to bring back all 22 starters from the Super Bowl, which has the Bucs talking loud (and vulgar, so beware) about a repeat.
NFL
Daily Herald

Winston praises Payton as Saints assistants deal with COVID

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Jameis Winston sees a silver lining in a COVID-19 outbreak that has sidelined six offensive assistants for the New Orleans Saints. 'œWe got to experience one of the best offensive mind head coaches ever in the game one-on-one like a staff meeting running the team,' the veteran quarterback said Wednesday after another practice for the displaced Saints on the TCU campus in Fort Worth, Texas. 'œI've never been in that room of watching tape with Sean, of going through situations with Sean and voicing how he would like something done.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Fantasy Football: 10 bold predictions for Week 2 action

The first week of the 2021 NFL season is now in the books, with plenty of great Fantasy Football performances taking shape. We saw a ton of rookie players have stellar debuts across the NFL and there were some surprising outings by players as well. There’s no time to wait to begin looking forward to Week 2 as we attempt to predict who will be the highest-scoring players at each position.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Players#Saints#Madness#American Football#New Orleans#Tcu
neworleanssaints.com

New Orleans Saints mourn the loss of Parys Haralson

The New Orleans Saints are saddened to learn of the passing of Parys Haralson, who died Monday, Sept. 13 at the age of 37. Playing his final two seasons of an eight-year NFL career with New Orleans, Haralson possessed an unforgettable smile, upbeat attitude and was deeply respected by teammates and the coaching staff alike for his combination of dependability, leadership, and professionalism. The organization's thoughts and prayers go out to the Haralson family.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Saints Worked Out Five Players

The New Orleans Saints brought in five free agents for tryouts on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson. Reiter is reportedly signing on to the Saints’ practice squad. Reiter, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of Washington back in 2015. He spent just over a year in Washington before he was waived at the start of the 2016 season and later signed to the Browns’ active roster.
NFL
neworleanssaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Sept. 6

The New Orleans Saints will hold their first practice of Week 1 on Monday, Sept. 6 at TCU in Fort Worth, Texas. Saints Coach Sean Payton and selected players will meet with the media Monday. You can watch their interviews here. Go to Ticketmaster.com to buy tickets for Sunday's Saints-Packers...
NFL
neworleanssaints.com

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was different from Day One

Sixth grade football. First day of practice. New team. New league. New city. New feeder system into the dominant high school program in the state of Alabama at the time, the powerful Hoover High School Bucs. Plenty of promising talent on a team whose roster included future college athletes and had stayed pretty much the same since they were in second grade.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
nbcsportsedge.com

How Does Sean Payton Elevate the Saints in 2021?

I wrote last year about the need for the Saints to get WR2 production for years. From 2017-2019, the Saints had Michael Thomas as WR1 and Ted Ginn as WR2. As good as Michael Thomas is, this duo arguably ranked league average or worse when it comes to top receiver duos. The Saints finally found a competent WR2 to play opposite Thomas when they signed Emmanuel Sanders in free agency.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

New Orleans Saints 2021 Season Preview: Marching in, or Sean of the Dead?

The New Orleans Saints have been extremely consistent since 2017. Over the past three years, they’ve placed themselves in the top 10 of both offensive and defensive efficiency each season. That’s an incredible feat, given the parity in the NFL and the lack of defensive continuity from season to season. The Saints 2021 season preview looks much different than it has since 2006, as it’s the first time they go into a season without Drew Brees.
NFL
neworleanssaints.com

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

The New Orleans Saints announced the following moves on Saturday, Sept. 11:. No. 52 defensive tackle Montravius Adams Sr. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore's status for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers is QUESTIONABLE (knee).
NFL
neworleanssaints.com

New Orleans Saints add another significant piece to puzzle with cornerback Bradley Roby

With the official announcement Thursday, Sept. 9 that cornerback Bradley Roby has been acquired by the New Orleans Saints, defensive coordinator Dennis Allen expanded on some of Roby's best qualities, including the fact that he played at Ohio State, a favored mining spot for New Orleans. Allen believes the Saints...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy