CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Staten Island, NY

Staten Island Residents Frustrated They Cannot Get Remediation Companies To Visit Their Ida-Ravaged Homes

By Lisa Rozner
CBS New York
CBS New York
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RsE8v_0boKjZrC00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The issue many are having almost a week after the remnants of Hurricane Ida hammered the Tri-State Area is they cannot reach contractors or remediation companies.

Pat Leuschner of Staten Island hasn’t been able to go home for days. His basement was under water, including a fridge, washing machine, and water heater.

“I’m afraid of the mold,” the Westerleigh resident told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner on Monday. “It’s getting hotter and it’s going to agitate.”

READ MORE : President Biden Approves Major Disaster Declaration In Parts Of New York And New Jersey, Authorizing Federal Aid For Storm Victims

Ida left all his drenched mementos and items strewn about and so far no remediation professionals have been able to come out.

“The people I know already turned around. They said they’re swamped with they’re all doing emergencies right now,” Leuschner said.

Steve Guzowski took a video Wednesday night of the river in his Westerleigh basement. He and his wife ripped out the walls and flooring, themselves.

Fans and dehumidifiers are running 24-7, but they need more.

“I did go everywhere to try and buy another one. All sold out,” Guzowski said.

READ MORE : As New Yorkers Remember Those Killed In Ida Flooding, Homeowners Take City To Task Over Ongoing Road Construction

One plumber told CBS2 people are calling for him to assess water heaters, but he can’t until everything around it is dry.

“If the burner assembly goes under water, it’s impossible. Like 99% of the time it’s just shot. Sometimes you get lucky,” said Mario Chamone, owner of Pipe Masters.

The American Red Cross said homeowners waiting for professional help can bring all soft items outside if possible, including sofas, clothing, bedding, and rugs, and they should throw out items that absorbed water that cannot be cleaned, like mattresses, carpeting, and stuffed animals.

READ MORE : New York City Opens Storm Service Centers In All 5 Boroughs To Assist Ida Victims

Another recommendation is to open all doors and windows to exchange moist indoor air for drier outdoor air, and clean hard surfaces thoroughly with hot water and soap or detergent, and then disinfect with bleach.

The Red Cross is also giving out cleaning supply kits that include trash bags, sponges and bleach. They are available at service centers throughout the city. For more information, please click here .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

New Initiatives Will Crack Down On Illegal Dumping, Garbage Problems In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is tackling trash with a new effort to get rid of piles of garbage. In some neighborhoods, the pandemic has made things worse. Rev. Patrick Young can’t get rid of his trashy situation. For too many years, his church has been a chronic dumping ground. “Now this right here is ridiculous. This is a door from someone’s car dropped here,” Young told CBS2’s Christina Fan. The Department of Sanitation says the pandemic exacerbated illegal dumping across the city as families moving away threw out their furniture, electronics and belongings. In neighborhoods like East Elmhurst, Jackson Heights and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYCHA Residents Accounted For Disproportionate Number Of COVID Deaths From March 2020 To June 2021

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Newly released COVID-19 data shows troubling numbers for residents of the New York City Housing Authority. As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported Wednesday, some city leaders say the increased death rates are a wake-up call. The latest statistics from city public health officials include bombshell numbers about our neighbors who live in communities run by NYCHA. Of COVID deaths recorded from March 2020 through this past June, NYCHA residents represented 7%, even though the population represents 4% of the total city population. “It really should shock us to do even more to act on behalf of NYCHA residents,” City Councilman Mark...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

COVID Impact: Some Parents In Jersey City Keep Children Home From School After District Reports Positive Cases

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The New Jersey health commissioner said Wednesday there have been six COVID-19 outbreaks in schools across the state. Now, there is an effort underway to get more children vaccinated. CBS2’s Meg Baker spoke to concerned parents in Jersey City. “I didn’t send them to school today,” Neyda Martinez said. Martinez said she kept her kids home Wednesday out of anxiety about a COVID case at their school. With a district of 27,000 students, Jersey City currently has five different cases in five different schools — one staff member and four students — so it is not considered an...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

Only On CBS2: Long Island Family Upset New York State Is Trying To Remove Son With Autism From Massachusetts Facility

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island couple is fighting for their adult son with special needs. They say New York state is trying to remove him from the only group home that’s ever helped him, putting his safety at risk and his progress in jeopardy, CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported Monday. “Not only did he graduate and we had a party for him, but he went to the prom,” mother Michele Atkinson said. Graduation day for Joseph Atkinson III from his special needs school was one of the best day of his parents’ lives. It was the first time they saw him truly...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
State
New York State
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
CBS New York

Ida’s Aftermath: Business Owners In Hard-Hit Mamaroneck Keeping Their Spirits Up As Recovery Continues

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two weeks ago Wednesday the rain fell, the water rose, and downtown Mamaroneck was flooded. Businesses in the Westchester County village are working to recover, but the process requires patience, hard work, and a good measure of optimism, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported. At School of Rock, the screaming guitars have been replaced by a different soundtrack, as workers remove drywall and clean up the mess the remnants of Hurricane Ida left behind. “We lost all of our equipment, amps, speakers, guitars. It’s a lot of money,” School Of Rock’s Vanessa Ridder said of her business’ six-figure loss. READ MORE: Ida Impact:...
MAMARONECK, NY
CBS New York

Court Rulings Halt Vaccine Mandates For NYC Teachers, NY Medical Workers; Gov. Hochul Mandates Masks At Child Care Centers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Court rulings have temporarily stopped teachers in New York City and medical workers in New York state from being required to get the COVID vaccine. As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter were at an elementary school in Williamsburg to meet students during their first week of school, but the question on many parents’ minds as they dropped their kids off was will teachers still be mandated to get the shot? “What about the judge temporarily blocking it?” Duddridge asked de Blasio. “That appears to be just a procedural issue… we’re...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

FEMA Reimburses $600 Million To Health And Hospitals Corporation For Expanded Capacity, Staffing During Pandemic

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has agreed to reimburse $600 million to New York City’s Health and Hospitals Corporation for its expanded capacity and staffing during the pandemic. New York Sen. Chuck Schumer says FEMA tried to deprive the city’s public hospital system of the funds because it didn’t build or rent new facilities for COVID patients. Schumer says he and Congressman Ritchie Torres successfully fought that decision. “For all the people who worked here and went all out, we are making sure you can deliver this health care to New Yorkers, particularly poor New Yorkers, people in our inner cities who deserve as good health care as everybody else,” Schumer said. Schumer says FEMA had previously allocated $260 million to the Health and Hospitals Corporation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

More Than A Dozen COVID Cases Linked To Electric Zoo Music Festival On Randall’s Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Health Department is investigating a cluster of COVID cases linked to the Electric Zoo Music Festival. The festival was held over Labor Day weekend on Randall’s Island. Sixteen people so far have been identified as part of the cluster. Eight people were also identified who were likely exposed before attending the concert and were there while potentially contagious, meaning they could have exposed others. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code Find NYC Testing Site Near You Check NYC Testing Wait Times CDC’S COVID Vaccine FAQ CDC’s COVID Tracking Map By County Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home Complete Coronavirus Coverage Health commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi says anyone who attended the festival should get tested immediately, even if they are fully vaccinated.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Ida#Water Heater#Ravaged#Westerleigh#Cbs2#New Yorkers#Pipe Masters#The American Red Cross#The Red Cross
CBS New York

2 New FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers In New Jersey

MANVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two new Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster recovery centers open Thursday in New Jersey to help those who suffered damage from Ida. In Somerset County, FEMA is setting up at the North End Volunteer Fire Company No. 3 in Manville. WEB EXTRA: How To Report Storm Damage, Find Shelter, Food, Mental Health Support & More Union County residents can apply for help at the Elizabeth O’Donnell Dempsey Senior Community Center in Elizabeth. Other disaster recovery centers opened earlier this week in Bergen, Hunterdon and Mercer counties. Click here to apply for disaster assistance or call 800-621-3362
MANVILLE, NJ
CBS New York

Man Slashed On Subway In Theater District

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was slashed while on the subway in the Theater District on Wednesday. Officers rushed to the 42nd Street station around 9:30 p.m. Police say a dispute between two men escalated and one man was slashed on the head. It happened on a southbound A train. The victim was taken to a local hospital. No arrests have been made.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Ida’s Aftermath: Wounded By Storm, Somerset County Food Pantry Needs Help To Keep Helping Others

SOMERSET, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A food pantry in Somerset County wiped out by flooding is in desperate need of help to serve its people. Feeding Hands food distribution normally features more than 60 volunteers loading necessities into cars and carts for those in need. “Last year, we served between 400 and 650 families a month on Tuesdays in three and a half hours,” director Lois Bennett said. “It’s heartbreaking just to see what their struggles are right now,” volunteer Rich Hayes said. IDA RESOURCES: How To Report Damage, Find Shelter, Food, Mental Health Support & More Now, there has been a major setback. The new warehouse-type...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

DoorDash Sues New York City Over Rights To Customers’ Data

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — DoorDash is suing New York City over rights to customers’ data. A law passed by the City Council in July requires delivery companies to share customers’ information with restaurants. DoorDash says the law is unconstitutional and violates customers’ privacy. The City Council says the legislation is to allow restaurants direct access to their customers. The New York City Hospitality Alliance released a statement saying in part, “DoorDash spends millions of dollars to take restaurants’ customers and withhold their information so they can control the market and extract more fees from small businesses.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
CBS New York

New York City Workers Head Back To Office Full Time; Indoor Vaccine Mandate Takes Effect

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Monday marked a major milestone on the road to reopening in New York City. More than 1 million students headed back to in-person classes for the first time in nearly 18 months, and city workers returned to the office full time. Workers have to be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing. Masks are required in most indoor, communal settings. Also starting Monday, indoor dining, entertainment and fitness establishments must check proof of vaccination or they could be fined. Businesses that don’t comply will face a warning, then fines starting at $1,000. Additionally, more of the city’s recreation centers are now open...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Cuomo Allowed To Keep $5.1 Million From COVID Book Deal

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be able to keep the $5.1 million he made from his memoir on the COVID-19 pandemic. The state’s ethics agency made the decision Tuesday. TIMELINE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Resigns In Wake Of Sexual Harassment, Nursing Home Scandals Among the six members who voted in Cuomo’s favor is a former Suffolk County district administrative judge, who Gov. Kathy Hochul chose for the panel.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Feast Of San Gennaro Returns In Little Italy

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The 95th annual Feast of San Gennaro kicks off Thursday in Little Italy. The festival on Mulberry Street features food, music and fun while celebrating Italian culture. It was canceled last year due to COVID. This year’s feast, which lasts 10 days, will honor 9/11 first responders. FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro will serve as grand marshal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Another 25 Names Added To FDNY Memorial Wall Honoring Members Who Died Of 9/11 Illnesses

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More than two dozen members of the FDNY who died of illnesses from the rescue and recovery work at Ground Zero will be honored Tuesday. The department will add 25 more names to the FDNY World Trade Center Memorial Wall. On the eve of 20 years since the 9/11 attacks, CBS2 spoke with one man who said the wall has become a second home. “It’s been here since 2006. I’ve been taking care of it every day,” Harry Roland told CBS2’s Kevin Rincon. He also tries to make sure people appreciate why it’s there. “Sometimes I just blurt it out, ‘Look at the wall, why is it there, feel it, touch it, put your hands all over it,'” he said. Officials have said 75% of the firefighters who responded on 9/11 now have some form of illness. The World Trade Center Health Program is free to all who have a documented 9/11-related illness. Congress also designated billions of dollars for victims compensation for those with cancer and those who have lost loved ones. Click here for more information.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Gabby Petito Search: Parents Say Fiancé Brian Laundrie’s ‘Silence Is Reprehensible’; Police In Utah Confirm Responding To Incident Involving Couple

BLUE POINT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There are new developments in the search for missing Long Island native Gabby Petito. Her parents have issued another urgent plea calling on her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, to speak with investigators about her disappearance, including where he last saw her. Petito, 22, disappeared while on a cross country van trip with Laundrie. Laundrie returned to their home in Florida with Petito’s van, but without her. Wednesday, police in Moab, Utah confirmed that their officers responded to an incident involving the two on August 12. Gabby Petito (Photo: Instagram/GabsPetito) According to a police report, officers responded to a reported domestic assault but...
UTAH STATE
CBS New York

5 Hurt Including 4 Police Officers After Barricade Situation In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Five people were hurt including four police officers after a barricade situation in Queens. The situation has been placed under control. Chopper 2 was over officers stationed outside the home on 130th Street and 133rd Avenue in South Ozone Park. The extent of the injuries is unclear, though we know three officers were treated on scene, and the others were taken to the hospital. Check back soon for more information on this developing story. 
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Remembering 9/11: Annual Reflections Ceremony Held At Jersey City Waterfront, Site Of Triage Center Where Thousands Went For Help

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — In Jersey City, friends and family of 9/11 victims gathered Saturday to honor their memories in a solemn tribute. Bagpipes opened the reflection ceremony on Grand Street as people gathered to remember friends, family, neighbors and first responders lost 20 years ago. A bell rang for every name. As CBS2’s Meg Baker reported, the area on the waterfront served as a triage center for thousands who came from across the Hudson River searching for help. “The Jersey City Fire Department, the Jersey City Police Department, Jersey City EMS, countless civilians, they comforted thousands of people that came from...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

Gabby Petito’s Father, Law Enforcement Say Boyfriend Who Went On Cross Country Trip Not Speaking

BLUE POINT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The search continued Tuesday for a missing women originally from Long Island. The 22-year-old disappeared while on a cross country van trip with her boyfriend. He returned home, but she didn’t. As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Tuesday, the search for Gabby Petito is now a multi-state effort — from Suffolk County, where she departed, to Florida, where she lives, and Wyoming, where the free spirit was last heard from while hiking in Grand Teton National Park. “I probably haven’t slept since Friday, haven’t eaten since Saturday,” said her father, Joseph Petito. READ MORE: Parents Of Missing Long Island Woman...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
58K+
Followers
16K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy