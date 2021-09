Moderna shares kicked off the week lower over speculation its COVID-19 booster vaccine may not be ready in time for a planned push. "We were hoping that we would get the both the candidates, both products Moderna and Pfizer, rolled out by the week of the 20th, it is conceivable that we will only have one of them out, but the other would likely follow soon thereafter," said National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci during an appearance on "CBS Face the Nation." "And the reason for that is that we, as we've said right from the very beginning, we're not going to do anything unless it gets the appropriate FDA regulatory approval."

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO