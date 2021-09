CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – More hospitals are starting to offer monoclonal antibodies to help treat COVID-19, but how exactly does the therapy work?. “What it can theoretically do is if someone is exposed to the virus, these antibodies can block that person from actually having the infection. Or, if someone has already been infected, it helps with the infection – as long as you get it in early enough – from spreading,” explained Adarsh Bhimraj, MD, infectious disease specialist for Cleveland Clinic.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO