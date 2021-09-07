Estrada, Gausman lead Giants past Rockies, 10-5

When the Giants started the game off with three doubles in a row, it turned out to be a sign of what was to come. The final line included one homer, two triples, and seven doubles as they piled up the extra hits and converted them to 11 runs in another beatdown on Tuesday night. The Giants were marksmen in dropping doubles in the gaps and down the lines. Stephen Duggar continued to be a dagger in the Rockies side with two triples and a double with three RBI, while Mike Yastrzemski also drove in three runs. The Rockies, on the other hand, went 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position and left seven runners on base.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO