Duane Brown back at practice for Seahawks ahead of opener

There are times when you do everything right on defense — or, at least, you think you do — and you still get beaten. That happened to the Colts against the Seahawks’ newly exclusive offense in a 28-16 Seattle win on Sunday. With 1:26 left in the first quarter, the Colts sent a nickel blitz and thought they had Russell Wilson dead to rights. But Wilson eluded Indianapolis’ pressure and threw up a good pass to receiver Tyler Lockett, who made a truly amazing adjustment on the ball for a 23-yard touchdown.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO