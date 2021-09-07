Phillies' Brad Miller: Goes deep twice

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleMiller went 3-for-5 with two homers and three runs scored in Monday's 12-0 win over the Brewers. Miller launched a pair of solo homers in the fourth and ninth innings of Monday's blowout victory. He's up to 17 home runs this season with five of them coming in his last 10 games. During that span, he's gone 10-for-25 (.400) with eight RBI and just three strikeouts. Miller owns a .792 OPS with 27 extra-base hits through 306 plate appearances.

