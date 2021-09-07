CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pirates' Bryse Wilson: Turns in quality start

Wilson allowed three runs on six hits and two walks over six innings in Monday's win over the Tigers. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision. Wilson was terrific to start the game, yielding just three hits and a walk through five shutout innings. He ran into trouble in the sixth and coughed up three runs, including a two-run double by Niko Goodrum. It was his second time completing six innings as a Pirate and he lowered his ERA slightly to 4.60 through 62.2 frames. Wilson is lined up to face the Nationals at home this weekend.

