Pirates' Bryse Wilson: Turns in quality start

PAYETTE — Earlier this week, on Thursday, Sept. 9, the Pilgrims traveled to Payette High School to take on the Payette Pirates. The two teams had already met once during the season at a tri-meet hosted at New Plymouth High School, along with Nyssa. The Pilgrims managed to win the team’s first meeting, 3-0, but things were a little bit different this time around. The Pirates were able to win the team’s second meeting in a close fought match, 3-2. The Pilgrims were able to win the first set, 25-7, starting off the game in the lead. The Pirates managed to bounce back by winning the second set, 25-17. The Pilgrims were able to win the third set, 25-10, gaining the lead in the overall match, 2-1.

NEW PLYMOUTH, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO