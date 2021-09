The last time that Prince Harry saw Queen Elizabeth in person was while he was visiting the UK for Prince Philip's funeral back in April. Although Harry traveled across the pond in June, he didn't see the queen because she was in Scotland at the time, according to Page Six. It is believed that Harry talks to his grandmother on a fairly regular basis, and People magazine previously reported that Harry and Meghan Markle introduced their daughter, Lilibet Diana, to the queen via Zoom back in June.

