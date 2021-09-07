Murphysburg celebration to mark anniversary

Whether it’s dancing an Irish jig, visiting a beer garden or touring the restoration of houses in the Joplin Historic Neighborhoods Inc. project, there will be plenty to do Saturday to celebrate Murphysburg.

Members of Historic Murphysburg Preservation Inc. and residents of the historic residential district will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the founding of what then was the town of Murphysburg in September 1871.

Events will be held from 2-6 p.m. Saturday from Second Street to Fifth Street on Sergeant Avenue.

Murphysburg was incorporated as a town on the west side of Joplin Creek. It was named for co-founder Patrick Murphy. Earlier the same year, Joplin was platted east of the creek. Mining was being done in the area of today’s Landreth Park, and a mining camp sprang up there.

Patrick Murphy decided there were opportunities here with a rich lead strike in that area.

“He had a mule train before he came here,” event co-organizer Paula Callihan said. “When he came here, he opened a general store because he knew all the miners were here. As he made money, he bought land and invested in a hotel. He was an entrepreneur. He had a knack for making money and bringing people together. He was never a miner, but he made his money from mining.”

The two towns merged in 1873. A ceremony marking the 150th anniversary of Joplin’s platting was held in July by the Joplin Celebrations Commission at the intersection of Cox Avenue and Central Street, the location of Joplin’s origin.

The upcoming Murphysburg event is a celebration both of Murphy and the former town, now the neighborhood, where Joplin’s earliest affluent families lived.

“This event is a way to have fun with history and learn about the rehabilitation and future use of four significant Murphysburg properties,” Callihan said. Buildings and houses within the neighborhood now under restoration are the homes of Charles Schifferdecker and Edward Zelleken in the 400 block of Sergeant Avenue and the Olivia Apartments at 320 S. Moffet Ave. The A.H. Rogers home at 623 W. Fourth St. also is to be restored in the Joplin Historic Neighborhoods Inc. project.

In honor of the heritage of Irishman Murphy and the German businessmen and friends Schifferdecker and Zelleken, “we’ve got music and Irish dancers,” Callihan said. “We’ve got an Irish band, and I think we are going to have a German band.” The band, the Sea Hollies, is local. There also will be performances of American standards by the local Heartland Concert Band.

Tickets are available in advance for tours at 2 or 4 p.m. of the Schifferdecker and Zelleken Houses, both under renovation to serve as future house museums to demonstrate what life was like in Joplin’s wealthy homes of the 1890s. The tours will be led by Brad Belk, preservation director and curator of the museums, and Michael Engelbert Griffin, the project’s architect.

Because brewing was a business pursued by the men and Murphy enjoyed his drink, a beer garden will be set up with beer from a local brewer as well as commercial brands. Tickets will be sold for admittance.

Tickets also will sold for a pool and gardens tour.

Free activities include:

• Musical performances.

• Period costumed reenactors will help set the scene for the events.

• Equestrian demonstrations by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Posse.

• Members of American Legion Post 13 will conduct a flag ceremony in honor of those killed on 9/11 and first responders.

• A walking tour and scavenger hunt will be available, and docents will be on hand to educate visitors about architectural details in the neighborhood and original homeowners as well as history of the neighborhood.

• Rides on a miniature train will be available.

Tickets for the historic homes tour, pool and gardens tour, and for admittance to the beer garden are available in advance at www.murphysburg.org. Food trucks will be on-site.