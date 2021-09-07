Notebook: Red Raiders show big-play ability in Houston
Texas Tech fans wanted more explosive plays out of the offense. Kirby Hocutt basically demanded them after the 2020 season. The Red Raiders delivered. Saturday’s season-opening victory over Houston in NRG Stadium accomplished a multitude of things for the Red Raiders. The 38-21 triumph didn’t just put TTU in a favorable position for the rest of non-conference play, it showed that this team is far different than previous ones.www.myplainview.com
