CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Notebook: Red Raiders show big-play ability in Houston

By Nathan Giese
Plainview Daily Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Tech fans wanted more explosive plays out of the offense. Kirby Hocutt basically demanded them after the 2020 season. The Red Raiders delivered. Saturday’s season-opening victory over Houston in NRG Stadium accomplished a multitude of things for the Red Raiders. The 38-21 triumph didn’t just put TTU in a favorable position for the rest of non-conference play, it showed that this team is far different than previous ones.

www.myplainview.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
College Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonny Cumbie

Comments / 0

Community Policy