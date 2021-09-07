CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

Though People Hit The Beaches Labor Day, Lifeguards Said Crowds Smaller Than Expected

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 9 days ago

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – While thousands of people went to the beach this Labor Day, lifeguards who worked overtime for the holiday said the sand and surf wasn’t near as crowded as they expected.

Even with the lack of expected beachgoers, estimated at only around 20,000 people in the five mile stretch of Huntington Beach, lifeguards worked to keep people safe at Orange County beaches where waves were rolling in with head-high sets and rip currents remained a constant danger.

Crowds at southland beaches were smaller than expected this Labor Day. (credit: CBS)

“I haven’t seen any rescues today, but when I’m near the shore, I keep an eye on the little kids, no matter who they belong too, right?” said Laguna Nigel resident GG Force.

At Aliso Creek Beach, lifeguards had to run into the surf to help swimmers caught in a strong shore break and there was also contact with a mother and child who were knocked over a by a big wave.

Farther north, four to five foot high conditions made for good surfing on both sides of the iconic Huntington Beach pier.

“Yeah, it was fun. I mean, it’s always good to get in the water even though the conditions aren’t really great, but it’s always nice to get in the water,” Newport Beach resident Kyle Edginton said.

Battalion Chief Doug Leach, of the Huntington Beach Lifeguards, said even with the high surf and rip currents, there have not been a lot of rescues needed.

“So, we’ve had approximately 35 rescues throughout the weekend, which considering there’s some weekends where we’re in the hundreds, if not thousands, it’s a pretty mild weekend in that regard,” the Battalion Chief said.

Labor Day is all about time outdoors and celebrating with family. The Nguyens from Riverside made a feast and set it up on the sand. They planned well, leaving home at 6 a.m. to get to the beach.

“We were trying to get here early and wake up early,” Riverside resident Anna Nguyen said, “so we would have somewhere to park near where we were going to put all our stuff because we didn’t want all the spots taken.”

The Dilliner’s brought their youngest from Las Vegas to see Huntington Beach for the first time.

“Oh, it’s been fun. It’s been very chill, like even the atmosphere, the people, like everyone’s having fun. No one seems to have any issues. We’re all just here to enjoy it, you know, time to get back out after being locked up for so long,” Kalani Dilliner said.

As the day goes on, lifeguards said they expect the surf to pickup and have issued an estimated 1,000 warnings to people getting into potentially dangerous surf situations over the holiday weekend.

CBS LA

Beach Erosion Suspends All Metrolink, Amtrak Service Between OC, San Diego

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Metrolink and Amtrak have been forced to suspend service between Orange and San Diego counties for several weeks in order to conduct emergency repairs caused by beach erosion. FILE — An Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train travels past the the San Clemente Pier at sunset.  May 22, 2012. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images) The two railroad companies announced Wednesday night that service was being immediately suspended in order to conduct emergency repairs on the track in San Clemente. Both hope to reopen the stretch of track by Oct. 4. According to the Orange County Register, crews are repairing an unstable...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS LA

McDonald’s To Host Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics Across SoCal Starting Sept. 17

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The California Department of Public Health and McDonald’s will open 29 new vaccination pop-up clinics across Southern California starting Sept. 17. The partnership is part of the CDPH’s Vaccinate ALL 58 effort to improve access to vaccines for community members. All clinics are open to McDonald’s employees, their family members and the general public. Walk-up vaccinations will be available at all sites, and some sites may allow for booking an appointment ahead of time. Pfizer vaccines will be available at all clinics with Johnson & Johnson vaccines also available at most locations. The clinics will be open at the following locations: Los...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach Gears Up After 2-Year Layoff

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – The famous Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach held a media day Tuesday ahead of its much-anticipated return following a two-and-a-half-year layoff. Media day for the Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach. Sept. 14, 2021. (CBSLA) The popular three-day event was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then postponed from April to September in the hopes that it could have full-capacity crowds. It will now take place Sept. 24-26. All attendees will have to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter. They will also have to wear masks both indoors...
LONG BEACH, CA
Newport Beach, CA
California Lifestyle
Orange County, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Orange County, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Riverside, CA
CBS LA

Amazon, U.S. Postal Service On Hiring Spree Ahead Of Holiday Season

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With the holidays and the year’s peak shipping season fast approaching, Amazon and the U.S. Postal Service are racing to hire thousands of workers. The postal service is hosting a series of job fairs this month throughout Southern California to hire for 4,000 local positions, according to spokeswoman Evelina Ramirez. Season postal service positions include mail carriers, mail handlers, and drivers. Besides hiring thousands of workers, the postal services says they are preparing for this year’s holiday season demands by leasing additional mail and package sorting facilities and installing new processing equipment to accommodate higher mail and package...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Squaw Valley Ski Resort Changes Its Name To Palisades Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE (CBSLA) — Famed Lake Tahoe ski resort Squaw Valley is getting a new name. It will now be called Palisades Tahoe. The name “squaw” is derogatory to Native Americans. The owner of the resort picked the new name after consulting with the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California. The tribe’s council called the move a positive step forward. The new name will also encompass the company’s sister property, Alpine Meadows.
OLYMPIC VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Mountain Lion Known As P-22 Reemerges In Same Hollywood Hills Neighborhood As Last Year

HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CBSLA) – Security camera captured the famed mountain lion known as P-22 roaming the streets of a Hollywood Hills neighborhood at approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The big cat was caught on camera in front of the same house exactly one year ago. “You know that he’s here, but to just see him, it’s a just a rush,” said 15-year-old Hollywood Hills resident Lana. Lana said each visit by the big cat has been incredible to watch. “Obviously, it’s amazing that you’re seeing this great wild cat walk past your door. It can be a little scary cuz you know he...
ANIMALS
CBS LA

Motorcycle Club Of LA Firefighters Travel Across US To Commemorate 9/11

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A motorcycle crew made up of Los Angeles city and county firefighters have traveled across the United States to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The Fire Hogs Motorcycle Club began their coast-to-coast journey from the LAFD Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center in Elysian Park. September 2021. (CBSLA) The group of about 40 members who make up the Fire Hogs Motorcycle Club began their 3,200-mile journey last week from the L.A. Fire Department’s World Trade Center Memorial located at the LAFD Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center in Elysian Park. Fire Hogs club president Jack Wise told CBSLA Thursday that this is his third time making the coast-to-coast trip. “We want them to take away, never forget what happened that tragic day. And as so many people have said, it’s the worst of humanity, and also the best of humanity, the outpouring and love and respect that we got those days, and up till then,” Wise told CBSLA in a remote interview Thursday. “And we just don’t want to forget those people that were lost.” Wise himself was part of the urban search and rescue recovery efforts immediately after the attacks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Bill Awaits Newsom’s Signature To Return Bruce’s Beach To Original Owner’s Family

MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) — Legislation giving Bruce’s Beach back to the family of its original owner now awaits Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature to become law. California’s legislature has approved a bill that will return a prime piece of Manhattan Beach property back to the Bruce family. The property, which had been turned into a resort that welcomed Black families, was taken from the Bruce family in the 1920s. “We are one step away from correcting a century’s old injustice,” State Sen. Steven Bradford said in a statement. “The vote we took today is proof that it is never too late to do...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
CBS LA

‘We Have To Remember This’: Pre-Dawn Ceremony Commemorates 20th Anniversary Of 9/11 In Torrance

TORRANCE (CBSLA) — Firefighters, police officers, and members of the community gathered before dawn Saturday to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11. (credit: CBS) The solemn event took place in the pre-dawn darkness in front of a flag-draped Torrance City Hall. A few dozen gathered to bow their heads and listen to a bagpipe player open the ceremony. “Pardon the emotions, but it’s an important day to pass that down to our kids,” one attendee said. On such a solemn morning, Doug Borstel wanted to stay in the back of the crowd. His nephew had been on the 101st floor of the World Trade...
TORRANCE, CA
CBS LA

Firefighter Places Thousands Of Flags Outside Home In Remembrance Of 9/11 Victims

FULLERTON (CBSLA) — Ahead of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, an Orange County man is honoring the victims. Thousands of flags were placed in the front yard of firefighter Scott Townley’s Fullerton home. “It’s all about respect and honor to honor those guys and gals that we lost,” Townley said. Townley honors the victims each year, but this time around, it’s bigger than ever. “We need to do something on the west coast for our east coast brothers and sisters,” he said. The deeply moving display includes handmade crosses for first responders who were killed that day. A new section was created...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Dramatic Picture Captures Aliso Viejo Home On Fire After Lightning Strike

ALISO VIEJO (CBSLA) — A Southern California home caught on fire after being struck by lightning in Thursday night’s wild weather. “There was a clash of thunder. You could feel it was right over us,” said neighbor Kim Allen-Morris. When thunder and lightning woke up Kim Allen-Morris on Thursday, she ran to her backyard to look. That’s when she saw the dramatic scene from across the street where her neighbors’ house exploded into flames. Allen-Morris shot cellphone video before firefighters arrived. Within seconds of watching it, it just doubled in size. It doubled so quickly,” Allen-Morris said. “I felt so bad for the family because you saw the mom and the kids walking out there and you’re helpless. There’s nothing you can do. And it went so fast.” Luckily, the family of five was not hurt in the house fire. The Orange County Fire Authority says they responded to several storm-related calls on Thursday night in the O.C.
ALISO VIEJO, CA
Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

