Bal Harbour, FL

Federal Agents Investigating After Boatload Of Drugs Found At Haulover Marina

By Ted Scouten
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hEylm_0boKc9zK00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Officers were on the water and on shore searching a posh Bal Harbour neighborhood looking for people suspected of bringing in a boatload of drugs.

On the pier at Haulover Marina, you could see pack after pack of wrapped white rectangles.  Investigators believe each package is filled with marijuana.

Police realized something was wrong when marine patrol tried to stop the boat and it took off.

It ended up hastily docking at a private pier in Bal Harbour. That’s when all four on board took off running.

A man and woman were caught, while two men got away.

The drugs were eventually placed into the back of a pickup truck and then driven off.

Federal agents brought the boat here after it was abandoned because it was taking on water.

People showing up to launch boats on the busy holiday weekend were shocked when the saw the mound of drugs piled onto the pier.

“I didn’t’ even count them, there’s plenty though, I’ll tell you that. Kinda just ruins the day, cuz now we have to wait,” said boater Laura Garcia.

