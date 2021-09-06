Ravens sign TE Mark Andrews to massive contract extension

The Baltimore Ravens have signed a few of their key contributors to massive contract extensions recently, namely offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Marlon Humphrey. However they still have a few more big contracts to hand out, and on Monday night they signed a big part of their offense to a big-money deal in Mark Andrews.

An Andrews extension always seemed likely, and now it’s a reality. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the details on the new contract, with Baltimore and the star player locking in a four-year, $56 million dollar deal that will make Andrews the third-highest paid tight end in the league.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the details of the contract.

This is a great deal for both Andrews and the Ravens. The fourth-year player gets the money he deserves while Baltimore is able to retain a great player while not paying him the most money at his position.

Over the course of his three years with the Ravens, Andrews has caught 156 passes for 2,105 yards and 20 tochdowns.