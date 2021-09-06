Seahawks: Notes from Pete Carroll's Labor Day press conference

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll just wrapped up a press conference following his team’s practice on Labor Day.

In the spirit of the holiday, we’ll keep these short and sweet. Here are a few notes from Carroll heading into Week 1.

Seahawks name three captains

Starting quarterback Russell Wilson, middle linebacker Bobby Wagner and linebacker/fullback Nick Bellore have been named the team captains for the 2021 season.

Only two players are unvaccinated

Carroll says that only two players on Seattle’s 53-man roster and 16-man practice squad are unvaccinated. He says he’s “pleased” with the number.

Duane Brown ready to play Week 1

The hold-in is over. Veteran left tackle Duane Brown returned to practice today after not participating during training camp. Carroll says he will be starting Week 1 against the Colts.

As for his contract, ESPN reports that Seattle doesn’t plan to extend Brown but discussions are ongoing. Adjustments to his 2021 money may be in the cards.

CB Tre Brown, TE Colby Parkinson still out

Fourth-round draft pick Tre Brown is one of several new faces in Seattle’s cornerback room. He’s currently out with a knee injury, though. Carroll has said there’s no timeline for his return and expects him to be out some time.

Tight end Colby Parkinson is also still out.

The team promoted TE Tyler Mabry from the practice squad to the active roster today to help.

Center competition still unsettled

Carroll also commented on the odd situation at the center position. On the subject of the injured Ethan Pocic and the rising Kyle Fuller, Carroll said hopefully both have a chance, whatever that means.

Nickel spot open-ended

On the subject of the slot defender competition, Carroll also wouldn’t reveal his plans. He said it’s not necesarily true that Marquise Blair or Ugo Amadi will be holding that spot.