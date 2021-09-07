CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Advice from an Orange geezer

By Roland Van Deusen
Daily Orange
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSyracuse University, the Navy and a New York State Regents Scholarship were my ticket from “the projects.” Back in the early ‘60s, before they built all those prisons, New York State had money, and the lower your family income, the greater the competitive academic scholarship award. Getting top dollar this way covered 75% of SU’s tuition back then, which was below two thousand dollars at the time. Please don’t be jealous, I’m seventy-six and a half.

dailyorange.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watertown, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
State
Alabama State
City
Alabama, NY
Syracuse, NY
Education
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Farmer

Comments / 0

Community Policy