Advice from an Orange geezer

Syracuse University, the Navy and a New York State Regents Scholarship were my ticket from “the projects.” Back in the early ‘60s, before they built all those prisons, New York State had money, and the lower your family income, the greater the competitive academic scholarship award. Getting top dollar this way covered 75% of SU’s tuition back then, which was below two thousand dollars at the time. Please don’t be jealous, I’m seventy-six and a half.