When I was younger, I always looked forward to the first week of school. Not simply for the thrill of using my new supplies I had spent hours searching for at Staples, or to be reunited with my friends after a long summer break, but to have the chance to dig into the spaghetti and meatballs my family would make at the end of the first week of school each year. For me, this tradition marked the new beginning of a school year with lots of learning, excitement and fun to come. I still associate spaghetti and meatballs with sitting around my family’s dining room table and sharing anecdotes from my first days of school. Even now, as a senior in college, I hold the same torch to sharing stories and love for meals, and I hope I can share my passion for food and cooking with the rest of you all at Colgate.

RECIPES ・ 6 DAYS AGO