D-Link’s industrial-grade access points improve operational efficiency and drive innovation

Industrial Defender announced a new partnership with Diverse Solutions Engineering to enhance cybersecurity within the oil, gas and petrochemical sectors. As cyberattacks, such as the ransomware attack against Colonial Pipeline, continue to dominate the news cycle, there is a growing rise in safety concerns should a malicious actor gain access to an oil, gas, or petrochemical company’s network. Coupled with the recent announcement of new cybersecurity standards from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the two companies are partnering to incorporate cybersecurity into safety assessments.

