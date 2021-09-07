D-Link’s industrial-grade access points improve operational efficiency and drive innovation
D-Link introduced their newest Outdoor Industrial AC1200 Access Point DIS-3650AP and Indoor Industrial Access Point DIS-2650AP. Industry X.0 has been described as the digital reinvention of industries by leveraging advanced digital technologies to drive innovation and growth. With this accelerated rate of technological transformation, organizations require solutions such as D-Link’s industrial-grade access points to improve operational efficiency and facilitate the success of Industry X.0.www.helpnetsecurity.com
