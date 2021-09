You're going to get sick of it, but just strap in and get used to the Trey Lance-Mac Jones comparisons. Believe what you want about how Kyle Shanahan "played the media" in the lead up to the 2021 NFL Draft, but that Mac Jones smoke didn't come out of nowhere. A number of well-sourced journalists didn't all get got. Shanahan was interested in Jones. He liked what he saw from a quarterback that posted the highest PFF grade by any college quarterback in a single season and had the ideal skills for the West Coast offense.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO