EDGE Rushers – The combination of TJ Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Melvin Ingram was in the backfield all day today, pass and run. Watt had a key strip-sack fumble of Allen to keep potential points off the board. Ingram was a bully in the run and pass game while Highsmith’s get-off is much improved from last season. The Bills’ o-line resorted to holding those guys. Some were called, some were not. But this is the strength of the team. And they sure played like it.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO