Man suspected of killing girlfriend inside Aurora apartment Sunday
Sep. 6—A man was arrested Sunday for allegedly murdering his girlfriend at the City Center Station Apartments, Aurora police said. According to a news release, police responded at 7:58 a.m. Sunday to the 1100 block of South Carson Court where a person was reported to be injured. Officers said they found a 20-year-old woman suffering from apparent physical trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
Comments / 0