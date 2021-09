COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation released the 2020 Hate Crime Statistics, which showed an alarming trend in Colorado. According to the FBI, 2020 had the highest number of hate crimes ever reported in the state. Hate crimes are described as "motivated, in whole or in part, by the offender's bias against a The post An uptick of hate crimes in Colorado in 2020 appeared first on KRDO.

COLORADO STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO