Flagship Video: Areas of improvement for Texas before road game at Arkansas

Welcome to the new home of the Horns247 video channel. As a bonus to our Horns247 members, we have launched our very own Texas Longhorns YouTube channel. Many of our members have gotten accustomed to watching video edition of The Flagship Podcast at 247Sports YouTube page, but moving forward, The Flagship, in addition to other video productions (more on that to come) will be featured on the Horns247 Texas YouTube channel, so make sure to subscribe for free here for all of the latest video content.