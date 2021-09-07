CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ravens TE Mark Andrews signs four-year contract extension worth reported $56 million

By Jonas Shaffer, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UvDNK_0boKWkDk00
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, tumbling into the end zone for a touchdown in the 2020 season opener against the Cleveland Browns, signed a contract extension on Monday. Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun

The Ravens reached a long-term deal with one of their brightest offensive stars Monday, signing tight end Mark Andrews to a four-year contract extension.

Andrews’ deal is worth $56 million over four years and includes $37.6 million in guaranteed money, according to ESPN . The extension comes on his 26th birthday and makes Andrews the NFL’s third-highest-paid tight end ($14 million per year), trailing only the San Francisco 49ers’ George Kittle ($15 million) and Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce ($14.3 million) in annual value.

Andrews, a Pro Bowl selection in 2019, was entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract. He had a team-high 58 catches for 701 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games last season, becoming the first tight end in Ravens history to produce multiple seasons with at least 700 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns.

“Mark is exactly the type of player we wish to keep as a Raven long-term,” general manager Eric DeCosta said in a release Monday. “He’s competitive, passionate, talented and a leader. We are so excited to have him in Baltimore for the next five years. Congratulations to Mark and his family — and happy birthday.”

Over three seasons in Baltimore, despite playing in a run-heavy system, Andrews has 156 catches for 2,105 yards and 20 touchdowns. Since 1970, the start of the NFL’s modern era, only 16 other tight ends have recorded 2,000 receiving yards over their first three seasons, according to Pro Football Reference, including stars like Rob Gronkowski, Jimmy Graham, Zach Ertz and George Kittle, all of whom played in more pass-oriented offenses.

DeCosta said in January that the Ravens “would be foolish to not want to try and keep” Andrews with a long-term deal. He said the former Oklahoma star is “one of the better tight ends in the entire NFL” and underlined his fit in a “tight end-centric offense.”

“He works hard every day to get better at his craft, and he wants to be one of the best ones in the game,” Ravens tight ends coach Bobby Engram said last month. “But he also attacks the playbook, and he’s really worked hard on being a better blocker. So he just wants to be a complete player, and he goes about his business every day like that.”

Andrews’ extension is the latest DeCosta has handed out to an ascendant homegrown player, following 2020 deals for left tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Marlon Humphrey . Securing quarterback Lamar Jackson, who’s under contract through 2022, to a long-term megadeal remains the Ravens’ top priority .

Few expected Andrews to establish himself so quickly when he arrived in Baltimore three years ago. Despite winning the John Mackey Award in 2017, given to the nation’s top tight end, he fell to the third round of the 2018 draft over concerns about his blocking ability and athleticism. He arrived at offseason workouts in the shadow of the Ravens’ top pick, tight end Hayden Hurst, who was drafted seven spots before quarterback Lamar Jackson (No. 32 overall) and 61 spots before Andrews (No. 86).

But Andrews went on to lead all Ravens tight ends as a rookie with 552 receiving yards and three touchdown catches. In 2019, when the Ravens had the NFL’s most efficient offense, he set a single-season franchise record for touchdown catches by a tight end (10) and finished with team highs in receptions (64), receiving yards (852) and receiving touchdowns (10).

Last season, despite a slight dip in production, Andrews improved his drop rate (from 7.1% to 5.7%) and finished the season as Pro Football Focus’ No. 10 pass-blocking tight end and No. 17 run-blocking tight end, one of the few at the position to be rated so highly at both.

Andrews is one of the more popular players in the Ravens’ locker room — “So happy for Money Mark,” former Sooners teammate and current Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown tweeted Monday — and one of its hardest-working. He trained with Brown and rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman during the Ravens’ offseason hiatus in July, and was so drained after a humid joint practice with the Carolina Panthers last month that he had to be treated for full-body cramping with intravenous fluids .

Andrews’ dedication is most evident in his chemistry with Jackson, who has likened their go-and-get-it connection to “street ball.” Andrews was dominant at times throughout offseason workouts and training camp; coach John Harbaugh remarked in June that Andrews was “running routes the best that I’ve seen him run routes since he’s been here.”

When Andrews was asked whether he’d thought about his future in Baltimore, he said his focus was on self-improvement. His mantra since childhood has been constant : “Top five,” a statement of purpose about where he thinks he stands in the world, in whatever he’s doing.

“I try not to worry about the things that are not in my control,” Andrews said in June. “I love Baltimore. I love being here. I love playing here. I want to be here for the rest of my life, man. This is home for me. So that’s where I’m at. I’m just going to, as a player, be the best player that I can be for this team. …

“We all are moving in the same direction, and that’s really all that I’m worried about right now. You can’t worry about too much of the outside noise and what happens with that. I’m just going to let my play speak for itself. Obviously, I love Baltimore. I love being here, and I would love to be here for my whole life.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Le’Veon Bell News

Le’Veon Bell might be on the verge of joining an NFL roster for the 2021 season. According to the NFL’s workout list, the Baltimore Ravens had the veteran free agent running back in for a try-out on Monday. Bell was one of two running backs who worked out for the...
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Gurley

It appears we can close the door on the possibility of Todd Gurley joining the Baltimore Ravens, at least for the time being. The 27-year-old Gurley, who was actually born in Baltimore, is still a free agent after spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons. When the Ravens lost second-year back J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL over the weekend, speculation arose that Gurley could be a fit to bolster the team’s depth at the position.
NFL
The Spun

Le’Veon Bell Has Message For Critics After Signing With Ravens

Heading into the 2021 season, the Baltimore Ravens find themselves with a major need for depth at the running back position. As a result, the team has signed an old AFC North enemy to help satisfy that need. On Tuesday, the Ravens added former Pittsburgh Steelers star Le’Veon Bell to...
NFL
AOL Corp

Baltimore Ravens Reportedly Signing Another Former Pro Bowl RB

The Baltimore Ravens made the move everyone expected them to make Thursday night. They signed veteran running back Latavius Murray. Murray is in the process of finalizing a deal with Baltimore, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. He is one of four running backs the Ravens have signed in the last couple of days.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
foxbaltimore.com

Ravens Make A Trade

Owings Mills — The Baltimore Ravens have an impressive history in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. They got Matt Judon in the fifth, and Jermaine Lewis and Jeff Mitchell. Two current starters, Pernell McPhee and Nick Boyle? You guessed it. Round five. In this year's draft, they took...
NFL
FanSided

3 reasons the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Ravens in Week 1

The Las Vegas Raiders have a tough matchup in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, but here are three reasons why they will win the game. We are merely days away from the start of the 2021 NFL regular season, which means goodbye to speculation and debate, and hello to fantasy football madness, games that matter, and the ire of fans across the country. The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the toughest tasks of any team in Week 1, as they take on the Baltimore Ravens.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
George Kittle
Larry Brown Sports

Here is why Lamar Jackson, Ravens have not agreed to extension

Lamar Jackson could be the next NFL quarterback in line for a massive contract extension, but negotiations between him and the Baltimore Ravens are complicated by the fact that Jackson does not have an agent. At the very least, that has made it difficult for the two sides to get a deal done as the regular season approaches.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#Espn#Pro Football Reference#The John Mackey Award#Pro Football Focus#Sooners#The Carolina Panthers
ClutchPoints

Ravens RB Le’Veon Bell’s status for Week 1 vs. Raiders, revealed

With the Baltimore Ravens’ running back room decimated by injury, they went out and added a bunch of new players at the position. The Ravens signed Le’Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman to the practice squad, and they also brought in Latavius Murray and Trenton Cannon. There was some speculation that Bell could be activated and see the field for Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football, but ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says it’s not going to happen.
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Adding Veteran Running Back To Active Roster

The Baltimore Ravens have made several changes to their backfield over the past few weeks due to injuries to J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. On Thursday morning, the team made yet another move at running back. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Ravens have signed veteran running...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Alert: Le'Veon Bell, Devonta Freeman Reportedly Won't Be Active for Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly will not activate either Le'Veon Bell or Devonta Freeman from the practice squad for Monday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. It will leave Ty'Son Williams, Latavius Murray and Trenton Cannon as the only active running backs for the season...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
baltimoreravens.com

Mark Andrews' Stress-Free Contract Negotiations Highlight Ravens' Culture

In Pittsburgh, top pass rusher T.J. Watt fully participated in his first training camp practice Wednesday, ending his "hold-in" as he seeks a new contract. In Baltimore, the Ravens were celebrating a four-year contract extension with Mark Andrews, who participated in practices throughout the summer despite entering a contract year.
NFL
FanSided

Ravens: 3 players to extend after the Mark Andrews extension

The Baltimore Ravens have made a high-profile move ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season signing star tight end Mark Andrews to a four-year, $56 million extension. The extension will make Andrews the third-highest-paid tight end in football in terms of APY behind just George Kittle and Travis Kelce. That’s probably about right given Andrews’ place among the NFL’s elite tight ends.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
665K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy