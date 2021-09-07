Alexander Zverev, Lloyd Harris roll into U.S. Open quarterfinals

Fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev recorded 17 aces on Monday and cruised to a 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (6) victory over 13th-seeded Jannik Sinner of Italy to reach the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open in New York.

Zverev, who lost to Austria’s Dominic Thiem in last year’s final, is red-hot with 15 consecutive victories, including winning the Olympic goal medal in Tokyo. He had 37 winners and 38 unforced errors while finishing off Sinner in two hours, 28 minutes.

“That was high-level tennis,” the German star said after the match. “It was hard hitting and never easy. I am happy to get through.”

Zverev will face South African Lloyd Harris in the quarterfinals. Harris knocked off American Reilly Opelka 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-1, 6-3.

“He’s playing incredible and he’s also serving incredible,” Zverev said of Harris, a player he defeated in straight sets last month. “In Cincinnati, I was struggling a lot to return his serve in the first set. It’s going be a tough one, definitely.”

Zverev had six aces in the opening set against Sinner while setting the tone for the match. He had three in the second and finished with eight in the third.

Sinner had five aces for the match among 30 winners. He committed 38 unforced errors.

Meanwhile, Harris registered 36 aces while taking down the 22nd-seeded Opelka. He also recorded 62 winners against 16 unforced errors.

Harris lost the first set in a tiebreak and then dominated the next three sets to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal for the first time in his career.

“I thought I played a really good first set,” Harris said. “Right from the start, I was returning well and getting on his serves. Throughout the match, I served really well. … What an unbelievable feeling this is. This is crazy.”

Harris said he is looking forward to matching up against Zverev again. He is 0-2 against him with the other loss being a three-setter in Germany in 2020.

“I take a lot of positives out of that match,” Harris said of the recent loss. “The first set was really close and played some good tennis there as well. … I’m looking forward to that match. I know he has been playing really well.”

Opelka had 24 aces among his 49 winners. He committed 33 unforced errors.

Also slated to play in the round of 16 on Monday is top-seeded Serbian Novak Djokovic, who faces American Jenson Brooksby. Sixth-seeded Italian Matteo Berrettini faces Germany’s Oscar Otte in the other match.

–Field Level Media

